Noida gets 28,840 doses, vaccination begins Saturday

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has got 28,840 doses of vaccines for COVID-19 for the first phase of the much-anticipated vaccination drive set to take place on Saturday, according to officials.

Hundreds of frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get jabs of the Covishield vaccine at six centres in Noida and Greater Noida in the district, Additional Chief Medical Officer and District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said.

''Health Department officials will hold the vaccination drive tomorrow at the Child PGI in Sector 30, the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, the Community Health Centres (CHCs) at Bhangel and Bisrakh, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida,'' Tyagi was quoted as saying in a statement.

While reviewing the situation on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Y instructed all officials concerned to ensure adherence to all government guidelines and parameters during the vaccination.

Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said Gautam Buddh Nagar district has been provided 28,840 doses of the Covishield vaccine for the first round of vaccination on Saturday.

The vaccines had arrived in sealed containers from Meerut and have been kept in the cold storage at the Chief Minister's Office's in Sector 39 Noida in accordance with protocols amid high security.

''The first round of vaccination will take place on Saturday (January 16) after which it will be done on the coming Monday, Friday and the next Monday as well during which all healthcare workers will be vaccinated. After that it would be available for all,'' Ohri told reporters.

