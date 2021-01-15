Left Menu
Popular TN doctors to be among the first to get vaccine shots

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:39 IST
The vaccination for COVID-19 wouldbe rolled-out in 166 locations across Tamil Nadu and tenmedical doctors would get the shots on the first day,Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

In an effort to create a sense of confidence and dispelrumours, the vaccination would be administered to ten populardoctors in the state on Saturday, Vijayabaskar told reportersin Pudukottai district.

During the first phase, about six lakh people on thepriority list such as frontline workers would be vaccinated,he said.

Apollo Hospitals said chiarman of the hospital group DrPrathap C Reddy would be the first recipient of the vaccine atits vaccination centre at Nungambakkam here.

MGM Healthcare said the vaccination service would''commence with administering of COVID-19 vaccines to ourprominent Padma Shri Award winning doctors alongwith ourhealthcare heroes who have braved the pandemic.'' Vijayabaskar said Chief Minister K Palaniswami would takepart in the vaccination drive in Madurai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the firstphase of the pan India roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination driveat 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

A single vial of five ml could vaccinate ten peoplewith a dose of 0.5 ml per person, Vijayabaskar said, addingauto disable type of syringes mandated for immunisation wouldbe used.

Vaccination for doctors and healthcare workers is beingtaken up after they volunteered, the Minister said.

''A detailed booklet will be released in English and Tamilto clear doubts of people on vaccination.'' PTI VGNVS VS

