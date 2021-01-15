C'garh sees 521 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, 905 recoveries

With 521 new COVID-19 cases andseven deaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's caseload roseto 2,92,612 and toll to 3,544, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached2,82,145 after 104 people were discharged from hospitals and801 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the statewith 6,923 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 95 new cases, taking itstotal count to 54,989, including 748 deaths. Durg recorded 47new cases, Bilaspur 46, Dhamtari 38 and Rajnandgaon 37. Of theseven deaths, four took place on Friday, two on Thursday andanother earlier,'' he said.

With 24,344 samples tested on Friday, the total numberof tests in the state went up to 39,02,113, he added.

