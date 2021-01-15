Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions

Always while adhering to protective measures, with increased checks, Mitsotakis said.The panel of scientists advising the government on the pandemic was reportedly recommending a partial reopening of the retail sector, with announcements expected by the government on Friday evening.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:48 IST
Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions

Greeces prime minister says the countrys retail sector might begin to gradually reopen next week, if scientists advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic recommend it is safe to do so today. Speaking in Parliament Friday during a debate on the governments handling of the pandemic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said fines for violating measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will increase to 500 euros (USD 600), from the current 300 euros. Lockdown restrictions were imposed nationwide in Greece in early November to tackle a surge in coronavirus infections, shutting down restaurants, bars, cafes, retail stores, schools, entertainment venues and anything not considered an essential business.

Primary schools and kindergartens reopened this week, but high school lessons are being held online only. People are allowed to leave their homes only for a limited number of specific reasons, and must send a telephone text message to authorities or carry a self-declaration in order to do so. Mitsotakis said pressure on the countrys health system is beginning to ease, with more than 400 intensive care unit beds now free, allowing for restrictive measures to be gradually relaxed.

But, he said, the generally improving situation in Greece should not lead to complacency, and some protective measures would have to stay in place.

“I want to be absolutely clear, every opening of economic activity harbors the danger of an increase in (COVID-19) cases,” Mitsotakis said. “As long as this increase in cases is moderate and controlled and as long as it doesn't put pressure on the health system, it is something we can bear. These are the delicate balances we must find.'' Mitsotakis said each month of lockdown was costing the Greek economy more than 3 billion euros.

“That is why it is perhaps time ... if the experts recommend it, to carefully -- I stress this -- take the risk of gradually restarting the economy,” Mitsotakis said.

One option for the partial reopening retail stores as of Monday is a system of purchases by appointment, or customers picking up purchases from stores after having placed the orders online or by telephone, a system that was used in December in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

“The government is ready, if there is a positive recommendation, to implement this policy as of Monday. Always while adhering to protective measures, with increased checks,” Mitsotakis said.

The panel of scientists advising the government on the pandemic was reportedly recommending a partial reopening of the retail sector, with announcements expected by the government on Friday evening. The country of about 11 million has reported a total of nearly 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,387 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IRFC garners over Rs 1,398 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. A total of 5,34,563,007 equity shares have been allocat...

UP CM contributes Rs 2 L towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday contributed Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday.A cheque of Rs 2 lakh payable for Shri Ram ...

Nepal favours talks to resolve border issue; seeks early review of Indo-Nepal Friendship treaty

Visiting Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday pitched for talks between India and Nepal to resolve the outstanding boundary issue, sought an early review of the bilateral peace and friendship treaty of 1950 and flagged ...

Greece lifts more COVID-19 curbs, retail shops to open Monday

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Monday, letting retail shops and hair salons reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that pressure on the public health system from COVID-19 is easing, officials said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021