Woman sanitation worker to get first vaccine jab in C'garh

A 53-year-old woman sanitationworker will be the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccineshot in Chhattisgarh as the inoculation drive will start at97 centres in the state on Saturday.

The vaccination drive will cover over 2.67 lakhhealthcare personnel and frontline workers in its first phase,state's mission director for the National Health MissionPriyanka Shukla said.

Tulsa Tandi, a sanitation worker at Dr B R AmbedkarMemorial Hospital in Raipur, will be the first person to getvaccinated here, said Shukla.

A total of 2,67,399 healthcare and Women and ChildDevelopment department personnel will be vaccinated in thefirst phase at 1,349 centres, she said.

As many as 97 vaccination centres have been set up forthe launch on Saturday.

The centres have been set up in medical colleges,district hospitals, primary and community health centres,private hospitals and other government facilities.

As many as 100 beneficiaries are expected to getinoculated at each centre in a day, Shukla said.

The state has received 3.23 lakh doses of SerumInstitute of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine.

At least 7,116 vaccinators have been trained for theinitial phase of the drive.

