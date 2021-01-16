Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths for fourth consecutive day

Brazil reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths for fourth consecutive dayReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 03:06 IST
Brazil had 66,047 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,038 deaths from COVID-19, the fourth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
The South American country has now registered 8,390,341 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 208,133, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Brazil
- India
- Health Ministry
- United
ALSO READ
Brazil scrambles to approve virus vaccine as pressure mounts
Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward
Soccer-Brazilian Bobo returns to Sydney FC for 2020-21 season
Brazil registers 462 more COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 195,000 -ministry