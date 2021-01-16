Astrazeneca COVID vaccine gets approval in Pakistan -health minister

Astrazeneca COVID vaccine gets approval in Pakistan -health ministerReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:34 IST
Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country's health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.
"DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine," Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters, referring to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Faisal Sultan
- Astrazeneca
- Health
- Pakistan
- South Asian
ALSO READ
COVID-19 toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27
Chad locks down capital for first time as COVID-19 cases rise
UN health agency clears COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
WHO lists Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use
Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses