Astrazeneca COVID vaccine gets approval in Pakistan -health minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:34 IST
Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country's health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.

"DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine," Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters, referring to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.

