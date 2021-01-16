Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated in Gujarat on first day

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:50 IST
Over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated in Gujarat on first day

Day one of the COVID-19inoculation drive went smoothly in Gujarat on Saturday witharound 10,500 healthcare workers -- against expected 16,000 --receiving the vaccine dose, a senior official said.

''Reports are coming in from different centres, and ithas been good everywhere, without any problem,'' said Dr NayanJani, state immunization officer.

Over 16,000 persons were scheduled to receive the jabduring the day, but some beneficiaries did not turn up, hesaid. The drive was conducted at 161 centres.

Dr Naveen Thacker, a paediatrician, became the firstrecipient of vaccine jab in Gujarat. He received a shot ofCovishield vaccine at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, whereChief Minister Vijay Rupani launched the drive.

Rupani had earlier put the figure of those vaccinatedat ''more than 16,000''.

''The program has been a success, and nobody complainedof any side effect....The process will continue on a dailybasis,'' the chief minister had said in the afternoon.

Some leading private doctors including members of thestate's COVID-19 task force were among the first recipients ofthe coronavirus vaccine at the civil hospital here.

Dr Thacker, who is a member of task forces oncoronavirus and the vaccination drive, said he did not feelany adverse effect even an hour after getting inoculated andwas feeling blessed.

''The vaccine is totally safe, effective, and we candefeat coronavirus only when all of us get vaccinated. This isthe beginningof a final war,'' he said.

At a centre in Rajkot, medical van driver Ashokbhaiwas the first recipient of the vaccine dose.

He felt ''honoured'' to be the first one to get the jab,he said, adding that ''everyone should take it''.

Former president of the Medical Council of India DrKetan Desai was the second person to receive the vaccine atthe civil hospital here.

''Nobody should have fear of side effects of thisvaccine as it has passed through many trials and experts havecertified it,'' he said.

Medical Superintendents of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagarcivil hospitals were also among the first to get vaccinated.

Sitting and former MLAs, MPs and ministers remainedpresent as the drive began at various vaccination centresalongwith the rest of the country.

The Gujarat Health Department has identified 4.31 lakhhealth workers for vaccination in the first phase. In thesecond phase, 6.93 lakh frontline workers, such as policepersonnel, 1.05 crore persons above age 50, and 2.75 lakhpeople under 50 but with co-morbidities will be covered.

Gujarat has received a total 5.41 lakh doses ofCovishield vaccine so far, Dr Jani said. The state has notreceived any Covaxin doses yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu in poultry confirmed in 9 districts of Maharashtra; culling operation on in MP, Chhattisgarh

The Centre on Saturday said bird flu in poultry has been confirmed in nine districts of Maharashtra while culling operation in poultry is underway in one district each in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Apart from poultry, the viral diseas...

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and K...

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day: Health ministry

Over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,351 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021