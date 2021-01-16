COVID-19: 1,65,714 people vaccinated today, no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported

Left Menu
At least 1,65,714 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab on Saturday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:57 IST
Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least 1,65,714 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab on Saturday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. About 16,755 total vaccinators involved across India during the COVID vaccination drive. There was no post adverse event reported after the vaccination was administered to the people.

"Total vaccinators involved across India were 16,755. Total beneficiaries vaccinated across India--1,65,714. COVID19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry. "The Serum Institute of India (SII) produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States and Union Territories (UT). Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions were held across the country with both the vaccines, said Health Ministry on COVID19 vaccine roll-out," he added.

Since it was the first day of vaccination, a few issues came up like delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session. Resolutions were provided for both the issues, the Union Health Ministry stated. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. The drugs regulatory body of India has currently approved two vaccines. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has developed the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University while the Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Council of research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

