Nagpur divn achieves 63 pc of vaccination target on Day 1

Nagpur division in Maharashtramanaged to vaccinate 63.21 per cent of the registered beneficiaries on Saturday, the first day of the COVID-19vaccination drive, officials said.

Bhandara district topped the division by achieving 88.33 per cent of the target, followed by 71 per cent in Gondia, 64.92 per cent in Nagpur, 57.33 per cent in Wardha,55.17 per cent and Gadchiroli 63 per cent, an official said.

Within Nagpur city limits, the vaccination percentage was 55, said civic commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

A total of 1,14,000 Covishield vaccine doses arrived for the division in the early hours of the day, where 93,309health workers are slated to get the shots in the first phase.

A district administration release said Nagpur hasreceived 42,000 doses, Chandrapur 20,000, Bhandara 9500,Gondia 10,000, Wardha 20,500 and Gadchiroli 12,000.

