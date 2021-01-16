Nashik divn: 67 pc vaccination target achieved on Day 1

Nashik division of Maharashtraachieved a target of 67.82 per cent on day one of the COVID-19vaccination drive on Saturday, an official said.

Of the 1,300 beneficiaries registered in the division,745 got vaccinated in Nashik (57.30 per cent), 871 in Ahmednagar (72.58 per cent), 389 in Dhule (97.25 per cent),443 in Jalgaon (63.28 per cent), and 265 in Nandurbar (66.35per cent), he said.

''A total of 1,32,000 doses were received for Nashik division. In the first phase, 60,000 health workers will be administered the vaccine,'' said Nashik divisional commissionerRadhakrishna Game.

The first dose of the vaccine was administered to Milind Pawar, a sanitary worker in the District Civil Hospital in Nashik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)