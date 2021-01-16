PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------ Andaman & Nicobar 4979 4895 62 ------------------------------------------------------------ Andhra Pradesh 885824 876698 7139 ------------------------------------------------------------ Arunachal Pradesh 16802 16682 56 ------------------------------------------------------------ Assam 216777 212745 1069 ------------------------------------------------------------ Bihar 258528 253186 1453 ------------------------------------------------------------ Chandigarh 20503 19935 330 ------------------------------------------------------------ Chhattisgarh 293178 282760 3551 ------------------------------------------------------------ Daman, Diu & Dadra 3359 3349 2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Delhi 632183 618754 10738 ------------------------------------------------------------ Goa 52345 50712 756 ------------------------------------------------------------ Gujarat 255354 244403 4363 ------------------------------------------------------------ Haryana 266131 261019 2983 ------------------------------------------------------------ Himachal Pradesh 56873 55154 952 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jammu & Kashmir 123217 120016 1921 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jharkhand 117480 115142 1049 ------------------------------------------------------------ Karnataka 931252 910377 12162 ------------------------------------------------------------ Kerala 842843 770768 3442 ------------------------------------------------------------ Ladakh 9646 9404 128 ------------------------------------------------------------ Madhya Pradesh 251223 240948 3751 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maharashtra 1987678 1884127 51965 ------------------------------------------------------------ Manipur 28835 28089 366 ------------------------------------------------------------ Meghalaya 13691 13386 144 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mizoram 4314 4225 9 ------------------------------------------------------------ Nagaland 12054 11814 88 ------------------------------------------------------------ Odisha 333127 329088 1899 ------------------------------------------------------------ Puducherry 38611 37683 642 ------------------------------------------------------------ Punjab 170366 162289 5499 ------------------------------------------------------------ Rajasthan 314920 306888 2746 ------------------------------------------------------------ Sikkim 6024 5731 130 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tamil Nadu 830183 811798 12257 ------------------------------------------------------------ Telangana 291367 285519 1575 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tripura 33329 32874 388 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttarakhand 94691 89454 1606 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttar Pradesh 596137 578405 8570 ------------------------------------------------------------ West Bengal 564707 547515 10041 ------------------------------------------------------------ Total 10558531 10195832 153832------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 14891 16557 1757 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,05,42,841 and the death toll at 1,52,093. The ministry said that 1,01,79,715 people have so far recovered from the infection.

