Kolkata nurse loses consciousness after taking COVID vaccine, hospitalised

A 35-year-old nurse was admittedto the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital in Kolkata aftershe lost consciousness within minutes of taking the COVID-19vaccine on Saturday, officials said.

She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who werevaccinated across West Bengal during the day.

Thirteen other 'Adverse Event Following Immunisation'(AEFI) cases were also reported from various parts of thestate but those were not serious, they said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence followingimmunisation and might not have a relation with thevaccination process, officials said.

Within minutes of taking the vaccine at Dr BC RoyHospital, the nurse started trembling, complained ofuneasiness and fainted in the observation room.

She was rushed to nearby Nil Ratan Sircar MedicalCollege and Hospital and admitted to the CCU.

''That's probably an allergic reaction. As of now,there is nothing to worry about her as this type of allergicreaction is common in many vaccinations,'' a senior healthdepartment official, who is also a doctor, told PTI.

''We have learnt that she has a history of beingallergic to drugs. She is also a chronic asthma patient. Inthat way, this is normal though quite rare. We are checkingwhether this is related to the vaccination or not. Even if itis because of the inoculation then also there is nothing toworry about,'' he said.

Several medical tests are being conducted on thenurse.

''Her blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels arenormal. However, she is kept on oxygen support as she is anasthma patient. Specialised doctors are attending to her,'' hesaid.

The health department is consulting vaccine expert DrShantunu Tripathy who was earlier associated with the Schoolof Tropical Medicine.

Out of the 14 AEFI cases, three are from Murshidabaddistrict and two are from Kolkata.

''None of them is serious, except the staff nurse inKolkata,'' an official said.

