Left Menu
Development News Edition

393 health workers vaccinated in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first lawmakers to be inoculated

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 00:15 IST
393 health workers vaccinated in Noida, Mahesh Sharma among first lawmakers to be inoculated
BJP MP Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI. Image Credit: IANS

With a Covishield jab on his forearm, Gautam Buddh Nagar's BJP MP Mahesh Sharma got vaccinated for the coronavirus as a ''healthcare worker'' on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians in the country to get inoculated for the infection.

A total of 393 healthcare workers -- 221 men and 172 women -- got inoculated in this Uttar Pradesh district on the first day of the nationwide vaccination drive, officials said.

Healthcare workers Shamim, Ritu and Avanish were the first three in the district to get the shots of the vaccine. They were administered the vaccine at the Child PGI in Noida Sector 30 in the presence of District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, according to an official statement.

The DM handed over a vaccination card to Shamim, who will get the follow-up dose of the vaccine after 28 days, according to the guidelines.

BJP MP Sharma, who is also a doctor, got vaccinated at his Kailash Hospital in Noida Sector 27 at 11 am, hospital spokesperson V B Joshi told PTI.

The 61-year-old former Union minister was kept in observation for 30 minutes at the hospital after he was inoculated, Joshi said.

''The beginning of the end for COVID-19 has started today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination programme. As a doctor, I have also got vaccinated for the coronavirus. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated,'' Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi.

The vaccination drive started in Gautam Buddh Nagar at six centres across Noida and Greater Noida, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, District Immunisation Officer, told PTI.

The centres earmarked for the purpose were the Child PGI in Sector 30, the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, the CHCs at Bhangel and Bisrakh, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

While the target was to inoculate 600 healthcare workers, 393 were vaccinated on the first day, the CMO said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has received 28,840 doses of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), for the first round of vaccination, according to officials.

The DM said it was ''a historic day'' and lauded the role of the frontline workers, including health department officials, for their service on a ''war-footing'' over the last one year to help people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

At least four persons died of electrocution and several others injured when a bus came in contact with hanging live electricity wire in Rajasthans Jalore district on Saturday night. The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali ...

Up to 8,0000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back...

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India PFI, asking him to appear...

621 get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Nagaland on Day 1 of inoculation drive

Around 621 frontline healthcareworkers of Nagaland were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Saturdaywhen the inoculation exercise was launched across the country,officials said here.Though the administration had taken a target ofvaccinating 900 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021