Karnataka Health Minister inspects COVID-19 vaccination arrangements at Manipal Hospital

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday inspected the COVID-19 vaccination arrangements at Manipal Hospital on the second day of the program.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:08 IST
K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health Minister, talking to media. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday inspected the COVID-19 vaccination arrangements at Manipal Hospital on the second day of the program. "I have inspected the arrangements here and I am satisfied with them. They are conducting the vaccination as desired by the government guidelines," Sudhakar told the reporters here.

Responding to a question regarding 62 per cent turn-out on the first day in Karnataka, he said, "We had official functions on the first day which delayed the vaccination drive by sometime. And, of course, people normally have some apprehension on the first day. So, I think 62 per cent is a good turn-out." "A lot more facilities are being provided on the second day. Today, they are confident to achieve the target of 70 to 80 per cent," he added.

He also promised all the technical glitches related to the Co-Win app would be sorted out by Monday. Sudarshan Ballal, the director of Manipal Hospital, took a jab of the vaccine on Sunday said that the vaccine is safe, efficacious, and has a good side-effect profile.

With a rise of 584 fresh covid cases, the total tally in the state today stands at 9,31,252. Karnataka reported four fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 12,162. It reported a total of 676 discharges on January 16, pushing the overall count to 9,10,377. (ANI)

