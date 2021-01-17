Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday opened an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors to decide whether to approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca to begin immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave. Anvisa's decision will be a simple majority vote of the board's five directors.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:38 IST
Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday opened an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors to decide whether to approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca to begin immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave.

Anvisa's decision will be a simple majority vote of the board's five directors. The meeting started just after 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT) and is expected to last about five hours. President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has refused to take a vaccine himself, is under growing pressure to start inoculations in Brazil, which has lost more than 200,000 to COVID-19 – the worst death toll outside the United States. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

However, delays with vaccine shipments and testing results have held up vaccinations in the country, once a global leader in mass immunizations and now regional laggard after peers such as Chile and Mexico started giving shots last month. Bolsonaro's government was planning to kick off a national immunization program this week but is still waiting on shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the center of its plans. That has added to public frustration and offered a political rival the chance to upstage the right-wing president.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who oversees the Butantan biomedical center that partnered with Sinovac in Brazil, could start vaccinations in the state capital on Sunday if Anvisa approves emergency use of the Chinese shot, called CoronaVac, according to a person with knowledge of the plans. Bolsonaro, who considers Doria a potential rival for his 2022 re-election efforts, has taunted the governor over CoronaVac's disappointing 50% efficacy in Brazilian trials, but the federal Health Ministry has agreed to acquire and distribute the shot for the national immunization drive.

Adding to urgency for vaccinations, a second wave of the outbreak in Brazil is snowballing as the country confronts a new, potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus that originated in Amazonas and prompted Britain and Italy to bar entry to Brazilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...

Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natu...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021