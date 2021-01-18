Left Menu
4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:06 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): Four MLAs in Keralahave tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in theongoing session of the Assembly.

The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam,Koyilandy and Peermedu--K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M),Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI)- respectively are thelawmakers who have tested positive, Assembly sources said.

While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to theThiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh andBijimol are under observation at their homes.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

