4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): Four MLAs in Keralahave tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in theongoing session of the Assembly.

The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam,Koyilandy and Peermedu--K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M),Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI)- respectively are thelawmakers who have tested positive, Assembly sources said.

While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to theThiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh andBijimol are under observation at their homes.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

