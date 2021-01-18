4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of Assembly

4 Kerala MLAs test positive for COVID-19 after attending current session of AssemblyPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:06 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI): Four MLAs in Keralahave tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in theongoing session of the Assembly.
The members representing Neyyattinkara, Kollam,Koyilandy and Peermedu--K Ansalan (CPI-M), K Dasan (CPI-M),Mukesh (CPI-M) and E S Bijimol (CPI)- respectively are thelawmakers who have tested positive, Assembly sources said.
While Dasan and Alansar have been admitted to theThiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, Mukesh andBijimol are under observation at their homes.PTI UD SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Owaisi visits Bengal, discusses assembly polls with influential Muslim cleric
Owaisi visits Bengal, discusses assembly polls with influential Muslim cleric
Yediyurappa to travel across Karnataka to organise BJP; sets target of 140-150 seats for next assembly polls
Delhi Assembly's environment committee summons MCD commissioners over dust pollution
Owaisi discusses assembly poll tie-up with influential Bengali Muslim cleric