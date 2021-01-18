Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health worker dies in Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:35 IST
Health worker dies in Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

A 46-year-old health worker died a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said on Monday.

While Mahipal's family is blaming the death on vaccination, the authorities cited an autopsy report to say that he suffered from a cardiac disease.

Mahipal, working as ward boy in the surgical ward of the state-run Deendayal Upadhya hospital in Moradabad, died on Sunday night.

A high-level inquiry was being ordered, Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Milind Chandra Garg, however, said that the cause of death was a cardiac problem.

''Deceased Mahipal's heart was found enlarged and it had blood clots according to postmortem report,'' he said.

''It appears that Mahipal was suffering from a cardiac disease,'' he said.

The the report of the postmortem, conducted by three doctors, said the death was caused by ''cardio-pulmonary disease'' and there is ''no relation with corona vaccine''.

The CMO trashed suggestions of any type of side effect of the vaccination, though he admitted that some employees were suffering from fever after taking the shots.

His comments came against the backdrop of Mahipal's son Vishal that his father called him to hospital as he was feeling difficulty in breathing.

''My father was suffering from cough but after vaccination he had fever and felt heaviness in breathing. On Sunday he was admitted in the government hospital where he expired at night,'' he said.

The CMO maintained that some of those who were vaccinated ''were facing general problems but not like Mahipal''.

But, Mahipal's family members claimed that he was never had any cardiac problem and he was quite healthy except for the fever and cough.

''My father was not suffering from corona even when he performed his duty properly during the pandemic,'' his son said.

The Moradabad district magistrate said that the vaccination is fully safe and no side effects were reported.

''The case of Mahipal is exceptional and a high-level medical inquiry will be ordered,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Total inks USD 2.5 bn deal with Adani Group; picks 20 pc stake in Adani Green

French oil and energy group Total has agreed to a USD 2.5 billion deal that includes buying a 20 per cent minority stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL from Adani Group, as it builds up its presence in the renewable energy sector.The deal i...

Onward Technologies Limited Records Q3 (FY 2020-21) Revenue of INR 578 Mn; Diluted EPS at 1.39

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaOnward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC, a niche Digital Engineering Services company announces its results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2020.Q39M-FY 2020-...

Navalny's arrest adds to tension between Russia and the West

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys arrest as he arrived in Moscow after recovering from his poisoning with a nerve agent drew criticism from Western nations and calls for his release, with Germanys foreign minister on Monday calling ...

Ind vs Aus: Boys pumped to try and regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, says Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith said his team is in a nice place in the fourth Test against India and stressed that they are pumped to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India need 324 runs on the final day to take the series which is current...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021