Japan's Kono, administrative reform minister, to handle coordination of coronavirus vaccinations

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that he had instructed Taro Kono, administrative reform minister, to also handle coordination of the government's preparations for delivering the coronavirus vaccine.

The premier said Japan would aim to start delivering the vaccine by the end of February. "We want to make utmost effort to deliver safe and effective vaccinations," Suga told reporters.

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the capital area to seven more prefectures earlier this month to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

