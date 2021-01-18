COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on NDA premises

The National Defence Academy (NDA)and Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, here in Maharashtra onMonday commenced a COVID-19 vaccination drive for about 205healthcare and frontline workers, a defence release said.

The event was flagged off by Lt. General Asit Mistry,Commandant, NDA, in a solemn manner, remembering sacrificesmade by healthcare and frontline workers, while combating thescourge of this pandemic, it said.

''Armed Forces have always been at the forefront ofcombating the enemy, be it rogue forces or microbes. Inkeeping with this tradition, the NDA and its affiliated healthcare institution Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, commenced thevaccination drive on Monday for close to 205 priority-Isubjects i.e healthcare and frontline Workers,'' the releasesaid.

Speaking at the event, Lt General Mistry applauded thecontribution of ''Trishakti Healers'' the Military Hospital,Khadakwasla, in helping the academy contain the spread ofCOVID-19 and continue with the training of cadets, inaccordance with the ''new normal''.

The commandant said this vaccination drive willsubsequently address the populace in Khadakwasla and Girinagarmilitary garrisons, ''duly prioritised as per organisationalpolicy, including the most precious of all resources, 2000-oddNDA cadets, the future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces''.

The lieutenant general further said the vaccine issafe and efficacious.

He exhorted all to be part of this national effort,marginalising those who are doubting the capability of ourscientists and the rigorous scrutiny of our evaluatorymechanisms, prior to permitting such use, the release said.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16.

PTI SPKNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)