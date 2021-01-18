Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:02 IST
Vaccines being developed, manufactured in India will help humanity at large against COVID-19: Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Indian scientists and health warriors have risen to the occasion and the vaccines being developed and manufactured in India will help our people as well as humanity at large in escaping from the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message to Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih on Monday.

He conveyed this to Solih on Twitter while responding to the latter's congratulatory message over India's ''landmark programme'' to vaccinate Indian population against COVID-19.

''Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the Indian government for its landmark programme to vaccinate India's population against COVID-19,'' Solih tweeted on Sunday.

''I'm highly confident that you'll be successful in this endeavour and that we are finally seeing an end to the COVID-19 scourge,'' he said.

Responding to Solih's message, Prime Minister Modi tweeted Monday, ''Thank you, President @ibusolih. Our scientists and health-warriors have risen to the occasion.'' ''The vaccines being developed and manufactured in India will help our people as well as humanity at large in escaping from the pandemic,'' Modi said.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rajapaksa had also congratulated Modi earlier for the landmark launch of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive, hoping it would mitigate the sufferings endured by the people due to the pandemic.

Modi on Saturday launched the vaccination drive with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs, showing the light at the end of a 10-month tunnel that upended millions of lives and livelihoods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

