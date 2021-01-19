France reports rising number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care

The French health ministry reported 3,736 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Monday, a figure lower than Sunday's 16,642 but higher than last Monday's 3,582, raising fears the country might have to resort to a third lockdown. France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,914,725, the sixth-highest in the world.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 18,270, the highest since Nov. 24. The number of people being treated in intensive care units for the disease was up for the ninth consecutive day, going beyond the 2,800 threshold for the first time since Dec. 17.

The death toll was up by 404, at 70,687, the world's seventh-highest, versus 141 Sunday.

