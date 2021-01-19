HK govt extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it will extend work from home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27 as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.

On Monday, Hong Kong reported 107 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number in nearly a month, fuelling concern over a new wave of infections in the densely populated city where businesses are already reeling from restrictions. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a press briefing on Tuesday that social distancing measures due to expire this week will be extended in a bid to contain the outbreak.

COVID-19 restrictions in the densely populated city include a ban on in-house dining after 6pm local time (1000 GMT) and the closure of facilities such as gyms, sports venues, beauty salons and cinemas. Hong Kong, with around 7.5 million people, has one of the highest population densities in the world.

