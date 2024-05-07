Tesla to shut down production at German plant for 4 days - Handelsblatt
Tesla will shut down production in its German plant in Gruenheide for four days due to protests, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday. The electric car manufacturer is sending all employees to work from home on Friday, according to an email seen by Handelsblatt that was sent to employees on Monday.
Thursday is a public holiday in Germany.
