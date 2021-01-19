Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak approves Chinese anti-COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan authorities have approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:16 IST
Pak approves Chinese anti-COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan authorities have approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country as the nation continues to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus infections. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the vaccine on Monday, two days after it had approved the emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Asim Rauf, the DRAP chief executive officer, while talking said the National Institute of Health (NIH) got the Sinopharm's vaccine registered on its name. "The approval has been given for emergency use and it will pave the way for bringing the vaccine to Pakistan," he was quoted as saying to the Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan has already pre-booked 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine and the process of its import will start soon.

Till Tuesday, Pakistan has reported 11,055 deaths due to coronavirus, reported the ministry of National Health Services. It showed that the number of positive cases has surged to 523,011 after 1,800 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association, a representative body of doctors in the nation, has asked the government to share details of the vaccines which are under consideration for import as well as their efficacy rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

The number of COVID-19 cases soaredto 14 in Lakshadweep islands, which remained insulated fromthe attack of deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak ofthe pandemic in the country nearly a year ago.A day after the first coronavirus case ...

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.Remember his promise - Mai desh jhukne nahi dunga Will not l...

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021