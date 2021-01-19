Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:41 IST
COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases soared to 14 in Lakshadweep islands, which remained insulated from the attack of deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country nearly a year ago.

A day after the first coronavirus case was reported in the islands, official sources said 13 people, who were his primary contacts, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, taking the test positivity rate to 42.4 per cent.

The man belonging to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), had left for Kavaratti by ship from Kochi on 3 January and tested positive on Monday, official sources said.

He had reached the islands on January 4.

Sources said his 31 primary contacts were traced and tested of which 13 were infected.

All of the positive people belonged to IRB, they said.

While four of them are having symptoms, the remaining are asymptomatic.

The authorities have started tracing and isolating their primary and secondary contacts.

The IRB cook, who is the first COVID-19 case in islands, was admitted to a COVID hospital in Kavaratti.

The case was reported two weeks after the Lakshadweepadministration revised Standard Operating Procedures by doing away with mandatory quarantine guidelines for those arriving from Kochi.

Till Monday, the islands had not reported a single positive COVID-19 case.

Taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the administration had directed all those who had come in contact with him to go on quarantine, they said.

According to sources, risk communication activities started and disinfection process are on.

The administration also suspended all the inter-island movements, including ships from Tuesday.

In a communication, the administration had said anyone can now visit the islands from the mainland with a negative test report of RT-PCR obtained 48 hours before travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer leaders remain steadfast on R-Day tractor rally

Farmer leaders on Tuesday after a meeting with top police officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said they are standing firm on their decision to go ahead with their tractor rally inside Delhi on Republic Day.Police top brass who att...

Swiss gov't urges voters to reject burqa ban in March referendum

The Swiss government recommended on Tuesday that voters reject a proposal in a planned March 7 referendum to ban full facial coverings such as burqas and niqabs worn by some Muslim women, saying the move would hurt tourism.Under Switzerland...

Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Tuesday.Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at...

Entire India proud of cricket team's achievement, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win against Australia and said the entire country is proud of this achievement.Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021