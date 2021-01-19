Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany set to tighten work-from-home rules amid fears of COVID variants

New infections have been decreasing in recent days and pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but virologists are worried about the possible spread of more infectious variants of the virus. National and regional leaders meet on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown which has closed most shops and schools and introducing new restrictions.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:46 IST
Germany set to tighten work-from-home rules amid fears of COVID variants
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to agree with regional leaders on Tuesday stricter requirements for working from home among other measures as they try to rein in the coronavirus, leading politicians said. New infections have been decreasing in recent days and pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but virologists are worried about the possible spread of more infectious variants of the virus.

National and regional leaders meet on Tuesday to decide on extending a current lockdown which has closed most shops and schools and introducing new restrictions. "The infection numbers have been going down for several weeks or stagnating and that's good. Now we are facing a very aggressive mutation that we have to respond to," Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller told German television.

Mueller said curfews, already in place in states including southern Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg, would be under discussion but were unlikely to be imposed everywhere. "(On curfews) states will want to decide on the basis of infection numbers in individual states," he said.

The focus would be on boosting working from home, he said. "There are some places of production where workers have to be present but there is much more room for manoeuvre," said Mueller, adding states aimed to get employees to have to justify why employees had to come to work.

Also up for discussion is a compulsory wearing of heavy duty masks in shops and on public transport which offer more protection than cloth coverings, said Mueller. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 11,369 to 2.05 million, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll was up 989 at 47,622.

"We will have to step it up a notch to bring the current early successes to the finish line," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told broadcaster RTL/n-tv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmer leaders remain steadfast on R-Day tractor rally

Farmer leaders on Tuesday after a meeting with top police officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana said they are standing firm on their decision to go ahead with their tractor rally inside Delhi on Republic Day.Police top brass who att...

Swiss gov't urges voters to reject burqa ban in March referendum

The Swiss government recommended on Tuesday that voters reject a proposal in a planned March 7 referendum to ban full facial coverings such as burqas and niqabs worn by some Muslim women, saying the move would hurt tourism.Under Switzerland...

Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Tuesday.Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at...

Entire India proud of cricket team's achievement, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its series win against Australia and said the entire country is proud of this achievement.Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021