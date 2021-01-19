Left Menu
Bird Flu: Surveillance at Rajaji Tiger Reserve increased

As the cases of bird flu continue to rise across states, surveillance at Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been increased, an official said here on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the cases of bird flu continue to rise across states, surveillance at Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been increased, an official said here on Tuesday. DK Singh, Director of the Tiger Reserve told ANI, "Due to the bird flu outbreak, surveillance at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been increased. We have instructed the Forest Circle Officers of 10 ranges to maintain vigilance."

On January 12, Uttarakhand confirmed bird flu as samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun have tested positive for the virus. An alert had been issued in the state following the confirmation of bird flu and the authorities concerned have been directed to take all precautions and steps for prevention of the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

