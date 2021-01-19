Left Menu
Delhi reports 231 fresh COVID-19 cases; Jain says situation seems 'lot under control'

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,764 with the new fatalities, authorities said on Tuesday.On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.The fresh cases and actives cases both have come down a lot.

Delhi recorded 231 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Tuesday as Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the coronavirus situation in the national capital seems quite under control at present.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.32 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,764 with the new fatalities, authorities said on Tuesday.

On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

''The fresh cases and actives cases both have come down a lot. Seems, the situation is lot under control now in Delhi,'' Jain told reporters on Tuesday.

As far as data for this month is concerned, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 2,334, while the positivity rate was 0.32 per cent.

On December 29 and 30, the city had recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31,574 cases were recorded.

These 231 new cases came out the 72,441 tests conducted the previous day, including 37,770 RT-PCR tests and 34,671 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,32,821.

