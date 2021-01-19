Haryana reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 153 fresh cases in a day

Haryana reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 153 fresh cases in a dayPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:30 IST
Haryana on Tuesday reported four coronavirus fatalities which pushed the death toll to 2,993, while 153 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 2,66,581.
According to the state health department's daily bulletin, a fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Rohtak, Rewari and Panchkula districts.
Of the new cases of infection, Gurgaon reported 31, Panchkula 25 and Faridabad 19.
Haryana has 1,837 active cases at present with 2,61,751 patients discharged so far after recovery. The state has a recovery rate of 98.19 per cent, the bulletin stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
