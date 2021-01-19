Left Menu
Over 200 healthcare workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 232 healthcare workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said.

On Saturday, 1,536 members of the medical fraternity got the vaccines while 3,299 people received the jabs on Monday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 5,067, he added.

Jindal said the target for Tuesday was 383 and the percentage coverage is 60.6 per cent.

No adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) was reported in the state on Tuesday, he added.

Three AEFI cases were reported on Saturday while 17 cases were recorded on Monday.

