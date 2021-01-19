Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:17 IST
Goa records 112 new COVID-19 cases; 115 recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload roseto 52,570, after 112 persons tested positive for the infectionon Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 115 persons were discharged from varioushealthcare facilities, while no deaths were reported duringthe day, the official said.

With this, the state's toll stood at 756 and the countof recoveries rose to 50,952, he said.

There are currently 862 active cases in the coastalstate, the official said.

With the addition of 2,255 samples tested in the day,the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone upto 4,31,275, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases52,570, new cases 112, death toll 756, discharged 50,952,active cases 862, samples tested till date 4,31,275.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

