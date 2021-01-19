Mumbai sees 473 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 486 recoveries

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 473COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 486 recoveries, the secondconsecutive day the addition to the infection tally has beenless than 500, a civic official said.

The tally in the metropolis now stands at 3,03,62, thetoll is 11,257 and the recovery count has touched 2,84,817, or94 percent of the caseload, he added.

The city has 6,654 active cases, 146 containment zonesand 2,256 sealed buildings as on Tuesday, he informed.

The case doubling time in the country's financialcapital is 412 days and the daily growth rate stands at 0.21per cent, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

With 14,199 samples being examined on Tuesday, theoverall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 26,23,129, theofficial said.

