Nashik sees 162 COVID-19 cases, vaccination drive covers 710

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikreached 1,13,992 after 162 people were detected with theinfection on Tuesday, while the day also saw one death and 140recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 2,032, while thenumber of people discharged stands at 1,10,632, he added.

With 1,364 samples being examined on Tuesday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,71,799.

Meanwhile, on the second day of COVID-i9 vaccinationdrive in the district on Tuesday, 710 out of 1,300 registeredbeneficiaries were covered in 13 centres.

This comprised 253 men and 457 women, and three ofthese 710 complained of minor issues like vomiting anditching, but they recovered after first aid was administered,officials said.

