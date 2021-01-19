Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nashik sees 162 COVID-19 cases, vaccination drive covers 710

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:08 IST
Nashik sees 162 COVID-19 cases, vaccination drive covers 710

The COVID-19 tally in Nashikreached 1,13,992 after 162 people were detected with theinfection on Tuesday, while the day also saw one death and 140recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 2,032, while thenumber of people discharged stands at 1,10,632, he added.

With 1,364 samples being examined on Tuesday, theoverall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,71,799.

Meanwhile, on the second day of COVID-i9 vaccinationdrive in the district on Tuesday, 710 out of 1,300 registeredbeneficiaries were covered in 13 centres.

This comprised 253 men and 457 women, and three ofthese 710 complained of minor issues like vomiting anditching, but they recovered after first aid was administered,officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's policies on Muslims amount to 'genocide'

On his way out the door, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit China with new sanctions by declaring that Chinas policies on Muslims and ethnic minorities in western Xinjiang Province constitute a genocide. Pompeo made the determination on...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump provoked the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and oth...

Odisha urges Centre for early release of subsidy for paddy procurement

The Odisha government onTuesday urged the Centre for the early release of the pendingsubsidy for smooth conduct of paddy procurement process duringthe on-going Kharif marketing season in the state.Odishas Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare ...

Oath Keepers militia members arrested for role in U.S. Capitol siege

A Virginia man with an apparent leadership role in the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly planning and coordinating the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said.Thom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021