Day 3: 8,833 healthcare workers vaccinated for COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Close to 9,000 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the inoculation drive on Tuesday in Rajasthan, officials said.

A total of 16,092 healthcare workers were to be vaccinated with the first stage vaccine at 167 vaccination centers in 33 districts of the state. But till 6 pm, only 8,833 healthcare workers could be vaccinated, which is 54.89 percent of the day's target, according to an official spokesperson.

Eight cases of AEFI (adverse event after vaccination) were reported during the day, he said.

The vaccination drive in the state had started on Saturday.

