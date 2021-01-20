Left Menu
Maha: Nashik records 192 fresh cases of COVID-19; three deaths

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:50 IST
Maha: Nashik records 192 fresh cases of COVID-19; three deaths
The COVID-19 caseload inMaharashtra's Nashik district reached 1,14,184, after 192persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, ahealth official said.

As many as 223 persons were discharged from varioustreatment facilities, while three died of the infection duringthe day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the district hasrisen to 1,10,855 and the toll has reached 2,035, he said.

At least 3,349 swab samples were tested during theday, taking the total number of tests conducted in thedistrict to 4,75,148, he added.

Meanwhile, 932 health workers were inoculated underthe COVID-19 vaccination drive in Nashik district onWednesday, an official said.

Of the target of 1,300 people who were slated to getthe jab at 13 centres in the district, 932 took the shotduring the day, the official said, adding that no serioushealth issues were reported during the drive.

