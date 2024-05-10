Kejriwal to Embark on First Roadshow in Delhi after Supreme Court Reprieve
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said he will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi on May 11 along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.This will be Kejriwals first roadshow after walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court earlier in the day in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
This will be Kejriwal's first roadshow after walking out of Tihar Jail on Friday. The chief minister reached his residence in the Civil Lines area around 8.20 pm from the prison complex.
''There is a roadshow in South Delhi. I will participate in the roadshow with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,'' he told reporters while standing through the sunroof of his vehicle.
AAP has fielded Sahi Ram Pahalwan from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.
