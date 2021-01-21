Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, health service pushed to limit

Portugal has already nearly doubled the number of ICU beds since the start of the pandemic, when it had just 528 critical care beds and Europe's lowest ratio per 100,000 inhabitants. Temido said the government had struck at least 57 agreements with private health bodies to use 800 additional ICU beds for coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 01:03 IST
Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, health service pushed to limit

Daily coronavirus cases in Portugal rose 40% on Wednesday from the day before to a record 14,647, with the national health system (SNS) on the verge of collapse and the government pondering tougher lockdown measures to tackle the surge. "The situation is serious and the government will not fail to do everything to protect the Portuguese," Health Minister Marta Temido told reporters. "We have the SNS at its extreme limit."

The European Union country of 10 million people, where authorities implemented a 15-day lockdown last week to fight the spread of the virus, also hit a record of 219 new deaths on Wednesday from 218 the day before, health authority DGS said. Around 45% of new cases, which brought the total of infections to 581,605, were in the Lisbon region, where hospitals are running out of beds for coronavirus patients.

Currently 681 coronavirus patients are in intensive care units (ICUs), above the 672 maximum allocation of ICU beds out of a total of just over 1,000 available in the SNS. Portugal has already nearly doubled the number of ICU beds since the start of the pandemic, when it had just 528 critical care beds and Europe's lowest ratio per 100,000 inhabitants.

Temido said the government had struck at least 57 agreements with private health bodies to use 800 additional ICU beds for coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients. "We want to use all existing capacity now because tomorrow may be too late," she said.

João Gouveia, head of a Portuguese association of intensive care workers, said the situation was "not as catastrophic as it was in Italy and Spain but we are close to it". "Right now we still have a health system that can expand," he said, citing makeshift hospitals as examples. "But, in the case of ICUs, it is very limited due to a lack in human resources."

Under the new lockdown imposed on Friday, all non-essential services shut and people were urged to stay home. But the government decided to keep schools open despite heavy criticism. Government ministers are expected to meet health experts on Wednesday evening to evaluate the situation and a potential closure of schools, according to news agency Lusa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of ...

Biden's push for more coronavirus aid to test his 'honeymoon' with U.S. Congress

Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday signaled a willingness to work with President Joe Biden on additional money to combat the coronavirus pandemic, though several voiced opposition to his proposed programs 1.9 trillion price tag.U...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to revamp the nations fight against its worst public health crisis in more than a century, while Pfizer faced criticism, and potential legal action, over its surprise move to temporarily delay COVID-19 vacci...

Soccer-Man City go top after win over Villa

Manchester City moved top of the Premier League, temporarily at least, after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in a pulsating game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in which Villa boss Dean Smith saw red over the hosts opener.City moved to 38 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021