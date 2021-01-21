Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief welcomes US re-engagement with WHO

His administration had also formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the WHO.The US has been the largest funder to the WHO, contributing more than USD 450 million per annum.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:01 IST
UN chief welcomes US re-engagement with WHO

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the United States’ stated re-engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO), saying supporting the health agency is “absolutely critical” to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Washington joining the global vaccine initiative will boost efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries.

''Supporting the WHO is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts for a better coordinated response against COVID-19,” a statement issued by the UN Chief's spokesperson on Wednesday said.

Guterres said now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop the virus and its shattering consequences.

“With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries,” the statement said.

Angry at the WHO for its handling of the coronavirus, which he had termed “China virus” due to its origin in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Biden's predecessor Donald Trump had halted funding to the global health agency last year. His administration had also formally notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw the US from the WHO.

The US has been the largest funder to the WHO, contributing more than USD 450 million per annum. The US has been a party to the WHO Constitution since June 21, 1948.

As the world reached a “heart-wrenching milestone” of two million COVID-19-related deaths less than a week ago, Guterres lamented that the deadly impact of the pandemic has worsened due to the absence of a global coordinated effort and said that “vaccinationalism” by governments is “self-defeating” that will delay a global recovery.

Guterres has said the UN is supporting countries to mobilise the largest global immunisation effort in history and the world organization is committed to making sure that vaccines are seen as global public goods — people’s vaccines. ''That requires full funding for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and its COVAX facility – which is dedicated to making vaccines available and affordable to all,” Guterres had said.

He stressed that manufacturers need to step up their commitment to work with the COVAX facility and countries around the world to ensure enough supply and fair distribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021