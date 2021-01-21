Spain pushes for vaccine certificates to ease travel resumption

Spain pushes for vaccine certificates to ease travel resumptionReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:38 IST
Spain is pushing the European Union and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development for the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine certification that would ease travel, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Thursday.
"Vaccine certification is something we are going towards inevitably," Gonzalez told RNE radio station. "It will be a very important element to guarantee a safe return to mobility." The issuance of such a document though should be coordinated at the European or even global level, she said, adding that a vaccine certificate would allow people to travel, like PCR tests do now.
Spain, which depends heavily on the tourism industry, is one of the countries that suffered the most from the restrictions to travel related to the pandemic.
