Coronavirus vaccines can be quickly adapted to mutations - Merkel

Coronavirus vaccines can be quickly adapted to mutations - MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:56 IST
The newly developed coronavirus vaccines can be relatively quickly adapted to protect people from new variants of the virus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"Winter will be hard, but vaccines show a way out of the pandemic," Merkel told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Merkel
- Angela Merkel
- German