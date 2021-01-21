Maha tops 20-lakh mark with 2,886 new COVID-19 cases; 52 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tallycrossed the 20-lakh mark on Thursday with the addition of2,886 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally roseto 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10months after the first coronavirus case was reported in thestate in second week of March 2020.

Maharashtra has also become the first state in thecountry to reach the 20-lakh COVID-19 caseload mark.

The state reported 52 more deaths due to theinfection, taking the fatality count to 50,634, he said.

Also, 3,980 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to19,03,408, the official said.

The state now has 45,622 active cases of COVID-19, hesaid.

Mumbai city reported 527 new cases, which pushed itsoverall count to 3,04,653, while its death toll rose to 11,278after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, theofficial said.

With 61,719 new tests, the number of samples examinedin the state so far has gone up to 1,40,19,188, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases: 20,00,878, new cases: 2,886, deaths: 50,634,discharged: 19,03,408, active cases: 45,622, people tested sofar: 1,40,19,188.

