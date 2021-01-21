Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fourth consecutive day

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:52 IST
Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fourth consecutive day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 221 on Thursday, up from 219 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,686 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections and authorities are mulling tougher lockdown measures, also reported 13,544 infections over the last 24 hours, below Wednesday's record of 14,647.

Also Read: Portugal says, EU's landmark climate law to be finalised within months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-st...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the countrys Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.Sousa, 50, won the Champions League ...

IT dept conducts searches on 3 groups in Jaipur, traces unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1400 cr

The Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in Jaipur on three groups, involving one jeweller and two real-estate colonizers and developers, said the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. According to the Ministry, a co-or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021