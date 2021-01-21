Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:00 IST
Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 cases, followed by Nainital 54, Haridwar 21, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar four each, Pithoragarh three, Uttarkashi Tehri and Chamoli two each, Bageshwar, Champawat and Rudraprayag one each, a state health department bulletin here said.

Pauri district did not report any fresh case, it added.

A total of 90,547 infected people have recuperated so far, 1,305 have migrated out of the state and 1,876 are under treatment, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,087 healthcare workers were administered Covishield shots on Tuesday taking the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 8,206.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Save the Children welcomes decline of grave violations in South Sudan

Save the Children welcomes the decline in the number of grave violations against children in South Sudan such as killing and maiming, sexual abuse and recruitment. While children in the country are still being harmed at unacceptable levels,...

TN Guv not to host 'At Home' reception

Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit has decided not to host the customary At HomeReception on Republic day this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,the government said on Thursday.A release from the office of the Governor here said adecision no...

Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minist...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Badosa first player to confirm COVID-positive in Australian Open quarantinePaula Badosa became the first player entered for next months Australian Open to confirm a positive test for COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021