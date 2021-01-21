COVID-19 in Delhi: 227 fresh cases; positivity rate plummets to 0.28 pc

Delhi recorded 227 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths due to the disease on Thursday, even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.28 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the pandemic situation in the city is now under control.

The tally of COVID-19 cases stood at over 6.33 lakh in the city and the death toll due to the viral disease mounted to 10,782 with eight new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose COVID-19 has crossed the one crore-mark and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday hailed the milestone as a ''new record'' for the city.

''We have reached a milestone of one crore COVID tests, meaning nearly half of Delhi's population we have tested so far. The cases are coming low now, it was 228 on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent. So we can say that the pandemic situation is under control,'' Jain told reporters earlier in the day.

The tally of active cases in the city stood at 2,120, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.28 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Jain said the low number of active cases was ''satisfactory''.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1, 494 on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, 442 on January 5, 654 on January 6, 486 on January 7, 444 on January 8, 519 on January 9, 399 on January 10, 306 on January 11, 386 on January 12, 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-20, the daily figures stood at 295, 299, 246, 161, 231 and 228 respectively.

The bulletin said the total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 6,33,276 in Delhi.

