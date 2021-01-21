52 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Jan 21 in Karnataka

An estimated 52 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Thursday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 1.34lakh.

According to the data released by the office of the stateHealth Minister, out of 32,773 targeted beneficiaries forvaccination, 17,190 was achieved till 8:30 pm on Tuesday in352 sessions held.

In Bengaluru urban, 5,656 beneficiaries were vaccinatedagainst 11,167 targeted for the day, achieving a coverage of51 per cent.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated againstcoronavirus since January 16 to Thursday 8:30 pm stands at1,34,597.

It is against the targeted 2,36,812 beneficiaries, with acumulative coverage of 57 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event followingimmunization) cases reported across the state on Wednesday,the department said.

Meanwhile, eminent cardiologist and Karnataka COVID-19Task Force Committee member Dr C N Manjunath took the vaccineon Thursday.

''I took it today, I am fine. Health care workers shouldvolunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension sinceit is safe and no major adverse events,'' he said.

Noting that mild fever, injection site pain and body acheare not side effects but only effects of vaccines, he saidwith more people taking, some more will take, which boostspublic confidence so that we can achieve herd immunity onexpected lines.

''Taking vaccine is a civic responsibility,'' Manjunathadded.

The government has said that the health warriors who arein the forefront in the fight against Corona will be givenpriority, and persons with comorbidity are the next priority.

