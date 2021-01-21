Left Menu
Development News Edition

52 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Jan 21 in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:44 IST
52 per cent of beneficiaries vaccinated on Jan 21 in Karnataka

An estimated 52 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Thursday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking thetotal number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 1.34lakh.

According to the data released by the office of the stateHealth Minister, out of 32,773 targeted beneficiaries forvaccination, 17,190 was achieved till 8:30 pm on Tuesday in352 sessions held.

In Bengaluru urban, 5,656 beneficiaries were vaccinatedagainst 11,167 targeted for the day, achieving a coverage of51 per cent.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated againstcoronavirus since January 16 to Thursday 8:30 pm stands at1,34,597.

It is against the targeted 2,36,812 beneficiaries, with acumulative coverage of 57 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event followingimmunization) cases reported across the state on Wednesday,the department said.

Meanwhile, eminent cardiologist and Karnataka COVID-19Task Force Committee member Dr C N Manjunath took the vaccineon Thursday.

''I took it today, I am fine. Health care workers shouldvolunteer for vaccination without fear and apprehension sinceit is safe and no major adverse events,'' he said.

Noting that mild fever, injection site pain and body acheare not side effects but only effects of vaccines, he saidwith more people taking, some more will take, which boostspublic confidence so that we can achieve herd immunity onexpected lines.

''Taking vaccine is a civic responsibility,'' Manjunathadded.

The government has said that the health warriors who arein the forefront in the fight against Corona will be givenpriority, and persons with comorbidity are the next priority.

PTI KSUROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesdays 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English soccers governing body FA said on Thur...

Pfizer cuts vaccine deliveries by as much as half to some EU countries

Pfizer has slashed in half the volume of COVID-19 vaccines it will deliver to some EU countries this week, government officials said on Thursday, as frustration over the U.S. drugmakers unexpected cut in supplies grows. Romania got only 50 ...

U.S., EU kickstart renewed climate change cooperation with first call

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry and European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday held their first call under the new U.S. administration, kicking off renewed transatlantic cooperation on tackling global warming.Aft...

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021