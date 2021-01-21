France reports 22,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

The French health ministry reported 22,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 26,784 on Wednesday, while hospitalisations continued to rise.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 24 to 2,876 while the total number of patients hospitalised for the disease was up 49 over 24 hours at 25,735.

