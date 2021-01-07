Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali defense ministry denies civilians were killed in French airstrike

The incident comes at a moment of rising anti-French sentiment in Mali regarding the former colonial power's seven-year military intervention. Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku, an advocacy group for Fulani herders, published a list on Thursday of 19 people it said were killed, including the father of the groom, and seven more it said were wounded in the strike while attending a wedding.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:44 IST
Mali defense ministry denies civilians were killed in French airstrike
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mali's defense ministry on Thursday denied mounting claims that a French air strike killed civilians attending a wedding, insisting that only Islamist militants were hit. The precise circumstances of the raid on Sunday in central Mali's remote Douentza area remain unclear. The incident comes at a moment of rising anti-French sentiment in Mali regarding the former colonial power's seven-year military intervention.

Jeunesse Tabital Pulaaku, an advocacy group for Fulani herders, published a list on Thursday of 19 people it said were killed, including the father of the groom, and seven more it said were wounded in the strike while attending a wedding. "Those who were killed were civilians," Hamadoun Dicko, the group's president told Reuters. "Whether there were jihadists around at the moment of the raid or not, I don't know."

A health worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Tuesday that civilians had been mistakenly hit in the strike. The French government has not made an official statement on the strike. A French army source said on Tuesday that the targets were Islamist fighters whose identities were confirmed by drone before the attack and on the ground afterwards.

In its first public comment on the matter, Mali's defence ministry said on Thursday that the strike took place during a joint operation with French forces and killed about 30 militants, according to surveillance images. "There was no sign of a marriage, women or children," it said in a statement.

France has more than 5,100 military personnel based in Mali and other former colonies in West Africa to help counter militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. But its intervention has come at a cost. Five French soldiers were killed in Mali in recent days and Malian citizens have increasingly taken to the streets and social media to voice opposition to France's military presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment.

Pelosi If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment....

Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingne...

Those responsible for attack on US Capitol will face full consequences, says Acting AG

Asserting that those responsible for the violence at the US Capitol will face the full consequences of their actions, Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen said some participants in the violence will face charges on Thursday.The Department ...

Sanitation workers to postpone strike by 10 days, claims North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday claimed that members of several sanitation workers unions who had threatened to go on a strike over pending salaries have agreed to postpone their stir by 10 days. Many sanitation workers of the Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021