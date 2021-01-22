Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.38 lakh people administered first dose of vaccine in Karnataka

Out of 1,38,656 people who have been administered the first dose of vaccine in Karnataka, the side effect has appeared in some, but no causality has been reported yet, said the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:38 IST
1.38 lakh people administered first dose of vaccine in Karnataka
Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K.Sudhakar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Out of 1,38,656 people who have been administered the first dose of vaccine in Karnataka, the side effect has appeared in some, but no causality has been reported yet, said the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. Briefing media about the vaccination process in the state, Dr Sudhakar said Serum Institute of India's (SII) vaccine COVISHIELD has been administered to 1,36,882 people while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN has been administered to 1,774 people in the state.

"2 per cent to 3.5 per cent people have developed some sort of side effect. 8,47,908 lakh people have registered for vaccination in the first phase. Out of which 3,27,201 are government health warriors and 4,45,389 are private health warriors. Today we will be receiving another 1,46,240 doses of COVAXIN," he stated. The minister said some people in the state have hesitations to take vaccine due to rumours, but added that vaccine will keep the disease away.

"We have a big challenge of vaccinating 1.5 crore to 2 crore people in the state," Dr Sudhakar added. Vaccine hesitancy is emerging as a challenge for the government and to address the issue in some sections of the population in the country, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan unveiled IEC posters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt gave many proposals to end protest, but no resolution possible when sanctity of agitation is lost: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Govt gave many proposals to end protest, but no resolution possible when sanctity of agitation is lost Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Indian-origin expert leads UK study on cancer survival chances

An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.Dr Aneel Bhangu f...

UK working to get right result on Stellantis UK factory investment

Britains business minister said the government is working to get the right result for the Vauxhall car factory as owner Stellantis decides in the next few weeks whether to keep the site open.I will do everything I can, with the Prime Minist...

Real Madrid boss Zidane tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus. Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement.The Blancos boss ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021