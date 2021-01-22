Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme. The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight from India, which began exporting the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, to mid- and lower-income countries this week.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:06 IST
Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.

The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight from India, which began exporting the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, to mid- and lower-income countries this week. The vast majority of the production of the three most widely approved COVID vaccines, including the Astrazeneca drug, has so far been hoovered up by developed nations.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this week described the unequal access poor countries had to COVID-19 vaccines as a "catastrophic moral failure". Rabat has placed orders for 65 million doses, comprising 25 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine - for which it has deals with both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Russia's R-Pharm - and the remainder with China's Sinopharm.

Morocco plans a free vaccination campaign targeting 25 million people or 80% of its population, starting with health workers. By Friday, it had reported 463,706 coronavirus infections, including 8,076 deaths. Although Egypt received 50,000 vaccine doses in December from its close ally the United Arab Emirates, no African country had up to now received enough supply to start mass inoculations.

India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, began exporting the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine to neighbouring Asian countries on Wednesday. The SII also planned to ship doses to Brazil on Friday, Reuters reported. The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two doses, but unlike some other vaccines it does not need ultra-cold storage, making it easier to roll out in hot countries and remote locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sudan: 250 killed, over 100,000 displaced as violence surges in Darfur, UN refugee agency says

According to the agency, 250 people including three humanitarian workers also lost their lives in the clashes that started on 15 January in West Darfur province, and spread into South Darfur the next day.Boris Cheshirkov, a UNHCR spokespe...

Russia says TikTok deletes some posts promoting illegal pro-Navalny protest

Russia said on Friday that TikTok had deleted some of what it called illegal posts promoting weekend protests aimed at securing the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.It has also opened a criminal case into Navalnys supporters. Posts ...

Baseball-Former MLB home run king Hank Aaron dead at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry Hank Aaron, who once held Major League Baseballs record for most career homes runs, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 86.Aaron, who earned a permanent place in baseball lore when he surpassed...

House to deliver Trump impeachment charge on Monday, rejecting Republican push for time

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, rejecting Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells request for a delay.Senat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021